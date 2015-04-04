London- Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chairman Altaf Hussain today expressed his regret, over the alleged ransacking of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s election camp in Karimabad area of Karachi.

In a statement issued from London, Altaf Hussain said that injustices being committed to the people of Karachi, in the name of ongoing operation have caused immense frustration and anguish among people of Karachi and their emotions are running high. He appealed to authorities to refrain from any action that might cause people of Karachi to lose their patience.

"Relentless false allegations and inflammatory speeches made by the PTI leaders may have flared public sentiments and that may have led to this unfortunate incident," he said.

The MQM chief stated that he categorically deplores and condemns this incident, as this is indeed unfortunate and deplorable in a democratic society and express sympathy with PTI.

He stated that as a result of such draconian practices, people vent their anger and frustration while suffering and burying the bodies of their loved ones. However, there comes a time when the deep seated anger bursts out like a volcano and foments a revolution.

Hussain stated that MQM is a liberal and moderate political party which believes in democratic norms and peaceful coexistence, among all the political players in Pakistan. However, he categorically stated that none of the individuals involved in the incident are workers of MQM, which is a highly disciplined organization and does not allow its workers to indulge in hooliganism and irresponsible behavior.