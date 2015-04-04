MUZAFFARGARH - A litigant attempted to commit suicide after Additional and Session Judge Muhammad Naveed announced the verdict against the former.

Fayyaz Hussain, a resident of Sadat Colony, Khanpur Bagha Sher, 15 kilometres from here, had filed a case against Naib Tehsildar Atta Hussain. After six months of hearing, the judge disposed of the case in favour of the defendant. The complainant on the decision attempted to commit suicide in front of the court.

DSP City Ahsanullah Shah reached the spot and arrest him. Police have registered a case against Fayyaz Under Section 325 of PPC.