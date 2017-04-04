UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations military observer group mandated to monitor the ceasefire violations in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region is investigating the reported violations in the Azad Kashmir side of the Line of Control, a spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said on Monday, while urging India and Pakistan to find a peaceful solution of the issue through dialogue.

"Alleged ceasefire violations are being investigated by the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in the Pakistan administered side of the Line of Control at Domel, Kotli and Bhimber, where the security situation has been tense," Spokesman Stephne Dujarric said in a statement while answering a question at the regular noon briefing.

The UN has been voicing concerns over the continuing tensions between India and Pakistan.

"We continue to underline the need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue," the statement added.

UNMOGIP was deployed in January 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. While Pakistan allows UN observers to monitor the LoC, India does not.

The group, based in Rawalpindi, is composed of 44 military observers, supported by 25 international civilian personnel and 47 local civilian staff.

INDIAN DEPUTY HC SUMMONED

Staff Reporter from Islamabad adds: Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh to condemn the alleged ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), said a statement issued by the foreign ministry.

Director General South Asia Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned J P Singh and condemned the uncalled for aggression.

The statement said that India violated the LoC on April 1 in Chirikot sector, resulting in the death of 18-year-old civilian Muhammad Attique Qureshi of village Polas.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” it said.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side “to respect the 2003 ceasefire understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.”