Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Ali Talpure Town, in the limits of Mehmoodabad police station on Tuesday.

Report said that the rape victim told her parents that she had been raped by suspect Ismail alias Bholo, resident of Mir Sher Muhammad Talpure village. Her parents took her to Mehmoodabad police for registration of a case. The police sent the girl to Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital where doctors confirmed the rape. The police raided and arrested the accused. However, no case was registered against him till filing of the report.