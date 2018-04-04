Share:

Rawalpindi - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, while chairing the meeting to review headway of hiring disabled persons said that all government departments should observe the quota of 3 percent for disabled persons in their recruitments.

Addressing the issue, he directed all departments to ensure that there is ramp along the stairs in every government office and building in order to facilitate movement for disabled persons. The commissioner assured full assistance to district government in fulfilling the legitimate demands of disabled persons. He added that almost all departments have completed the required procedure and the remaining ones including WASA, RWMC and DC office are directed to ensure it at the earliest. These people are not disabled, but differently-abled persons who are blessed with different qualities, he said.

He further added that they don’t need our sympathies but a chance to use their abilities. Nadeem Aslam Chaudry said that the government has allocated a quota of 3 percent in government jobs aimed to include them in the mainstream society.

He expressed these views while chairing the meeting of Committee for Redressal of Issues of PWDs at Commissioner Office on Tuesday.

Director Social Welfare Muhammad Aslam Maitla, Deputy Director Health Officer Dr Mubashir, Focal Person Blind Persons Nabeel Satti, CEO Education Authority Qazi Tariq, Director Colleges Malik Asghar and focal persons of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

Director Social Welfare Muhammad Aslam Maitla said that according to the directions of CM Punjab, these disabled persons are being facilitated in every possible way. Along with being hired to positions, they are also being appointed and transferred to their nearby station as per their convenience. He said that appointed persons are given trainings so that they become capable in competing with their talents.