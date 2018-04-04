Share:

Alhamra Cultural Complex halls reopen after renovation

Alhamra Cultural Complex’s Hall No 1 and 2 reopened on Tuesday after renovation. These halls have been opened for literary and cultural activities after three months. Talking to this scribe, the information and culture department additional secretary said that Alhamra had always been a hub of cultural activities. “We have renovated the halls according to the modern structure of this era. I’m thankful to the government for the budget because without their support this would have not been completed,” he said. On this occasion, Capt (Retired) Atta said: “We have laid foundations of Alhamra on state-of-the-art technology. We have taken some concrete steps for promotion of literature and culture and these steps will serve as a milestone for promotion of social and cultural heritage. Both halls are now operational with state-of-the-art equipment, which meets global standards.”

Alhamra Admin Director Aftab Ahmed Ansari said, “These halls needed to be updated with modern technology 30 years after their construction. Renovation of these halls has been completed in three months at the cost of Rs30.25 million under the supervision of architect Nayyar Ali Dada. We have changed complete interior, wooden floors, chairs, carpets, curtains, paint and sound systems.”–Staff Reporter

Chann leads PPP team to ZAB death anniversary

A good number of PPP jiyalas, led by City President of PPP Azizur Rahman Chann, has left for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the 39th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to be marked on Wednesday (today). The activists included women, youth and farmers. Speaking on the occasion, Chann paid tribute to ZAB saying that Bhutto was an ideology which was still alive to provide solution to public problems. He praised ZAB for giving a consensus constitution to the country in 1973, initiating nuclear programme to make defence of Pakistan impregnable and boosting morale of the nation when it was quite depressed after Dhaka debacle of 1971. He said Bhutto and Benazir will be remembered for their meritorious services to the country. He said Bhuttos gave voice to the poor and courage to stand for their rights and this is the reason that to date they live in the heart of the masses. Chann also praised the public enthusiasm and devotion for ZAB and said, like the past years, the death anniversary of Bhutto will be observed with the same spirit this time.–Staff Reporter

Seminar on women empowerment

Virtual University of Pakistan organised a seminar titled “The struggle of Trailblazers for Women Empowerment” at MA Jinnah Campus in Lahore. Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal graced the event as the chief guest whereas Ms Moneeza Hashmi, General Manager International Relations, Hum TV Pakistan, Dr Shahida Tanwir, CEO Tanwir Medical Complex and Marina Iqbal, player of Pakistan women cricket team were the guest of honour. Justice (R) Nasira Javed Iqbal urged young women to meet challenges of the modern world. “It is time for women to speak up for their rights,” she stressed. As an advocate of human rights, she said women had to be strong and determined in their struggle for empowerment. –Staff Reporter

She highlighted that women are judged and thought to be less competent than man but they also have to encounter the same bias at the workplace. She further said that violence against women should come to an end. Ms Moneeza Hashmi stressed the need for promotion of education