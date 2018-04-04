Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistani nation will feel the pain of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s loss for ages but those, who took the life of this great leader, have fallen into the dustbin of history forever.

Paying tribute to Founder Chairman of the Party Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 39th martyrdom anniversary, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave a vibrant, unanimous and strong structure of the state through 1973 Constitution.

Two years later, he united the Muslim world as a global force to reckon with and emerged as international visionary leader, added the PPP Chairman.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid foundations of a true democracy with equal suffrage and launched both macro-economic and micro-economic projects to uplift the whole country and its citizens without any discrimination.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further pointed out that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was aware of maintaining the regional security balance and launched nuclear programme for an impregnable defence of the country a couple of years after he got freed 90,000 Pakistani troopers held as prisoners of war (POW) from Indian camps and recovered occupied Pakistani territory back through his diplomatic skills.

He said that the martyred PPP Founder inspired the whole nation and brought out politics from the drawing rooms to the streets among the people taking ayes from the whole nation for all the major decisions.

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto initiated mega projects like Pakistan Steel, Mechanical and Aeronautical Complexes, Port Qasim and score of other industrial units of immense importance at the time, reminded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“He was friend of the poor, downtrodden and voiceless, “he said. “He enlightened peasants, industrial workers, women, students and common man about their importance and their right of franchise”. They were legitimate fountainhead of the political power,” the PPP Chairman said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto showed to the nation as how to live and die proudly and the courage he displayed during his life and death made him a tall icon in Pakistan as well as in the world.

The PPP Chairman has reiterated the commitment of the Party leadership and workers to the ideals and vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and has vowed to accomplish his unfinished mission and epic struggle.

Bhutto paid glowing tribute

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla paid glowing tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

In a statement, the senator said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto is alive even today- whose name was attempted to be erased from history.

He said that he was a leader with great acumen and profound knowledge of statecraft. The Islamic Summit of 1974 in Lahore bears testimony to his incomparable diplomatic skills and political vision. He said that Bhutto symbolises the best elements in politics: struggle against poverty and inequality as well as sacrifices for democracy and civilian supremacy.

The senator said that Bhutto picked up the broken pieces and rebuilt the country after freeing 93,000 prisoners of war (PoWs) and 5,000 square miles of our land from enemy captivity and occupation through his excellent diplomatic skills.

He added: "It is no denying the fact that the 1973 has proved to be strongest binding force keeping provinces united—more powerful than the religion itself.”

He said that people of Pakistan would always remember him in golden words as their hero while his opponents were also accepting his courage, statesmanship, foresightedness and love for his country and nation.