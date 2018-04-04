Share:

KHANEWAL - Education is the only key to emerge as developed and progressive country in the comity of nations.

Established in 2009, Al-Samad campus of British International School System (BISS) is all set to celebrate its 9th anniversary on April 15.

Talking to media, BISS vice principal Shaista Faisal thanked students, their parents, teachers and the mediamen for making all-out efforts for the success of the event being organised in collaboration with Al-Basit campus of the BISS Khanewal. She also expressed gratitude to the BISS staff members including Al-Samad Campus vice principal Mamoona Qadeer and coordinators - Alina Rehman, Asma Asad, Noorul Ain, Hina Tanveer, Nadia Manzoor, Shaista Akhtar and Sadia Khan.

She said that chairman Javed Iqbal Ch had started this nationwide school network in 1999 from Khanewal district. She added that BISS AL-Basit campus had started its journey in 2009 with 11 students and now there are 400 students at the school. "It is only due to hard work of the school staff," she maintained. She also threw light on the foolproof security the students and the teachers were provided at the school.

"Biometric system has been introduced at the school. The CCTV cameras have also been installed on the premises of the school," she stated, enumerating the steps being taken for the improvement in curriculum and fee system.

Shaista concluded that the BISS aimed at establishing a goal oriented and unique combination of Islamic and modern education to spread the light of education and dispel darkness of ignorance.