Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the bureaucracy, being the backbone of the state, has to adapt to new realities of the fast-changing specialised world for efficient state management and optimal decision making.

He said that the complex issues of technical nature required specialised trainings and use of technology to address the existing challenges.

The prime minister was talking to participants of 108th National Management Course from the National School of Public Policy at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday. He said that Pakistan was faced with huge challenges that included economic issues, security challenges and the issue related to socio-economic development.

Abbasi said that the challenges of ensuring better service delivery and good governance had increased after devolution under the 18th Amendment. The bureaucracy, said the prime minister, had to play a leading role in finding solution to these challenges especially at the provincial level.

Later, he invited the participants to share their views and ask questions about various issues of national importance.

Replying to a question about counter-terrorism efforts, the prime minister said that countering terrorism was a continuous effort that involved addressing root causes and factors leading towards extremism.

He said that Pakistan was the only country that had defeated terrorism.

Discussing socio-economic issues especially the development of backward areas of the country, the prime minister stressed upon the need for capacity building of the provinces to address such issues.

He said that the CPEC offered a great opportunity and would prove to be a game changer for the development of the country and the region.

Other issues of national importance also came under discussion during the interaction.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the specialised training being imparted to the senior government functionaries at the National School of Public Policy would help them develop better understanding of the formulation and implementation of public policy and would prepare them for taking assignments at national policy level.