ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was a lifeline for Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet here, Abbasi said the CPEC will help in the country’s development.

The cabinet was given a detailed presentation on the CPEC, including various projects being undertaken in energy sector, infrastructure, industrial cooperation and development of Gwadar.

About various projects under the CPEC portfolio, it was informed that the energy sector and infrastructure development constituted the major areas under the first phase of the CPEC, said an official statement.

Various energy sector projects being set up under the CPEC project would contribute over 17,000MW of energy to the national grid on completion.

The meeting was told that the CPEC would significantly help towards ensuring inclusive development especially the socio-economic development of the less-developed areas of the country.

It was informed that the CPEC project would help increasing the Gross Domestic Product growth and would strengthen various sectors of the economy.

A federal minister told The Nation that the PM vowed to foil the Indian conspiracies against the CPEC. “CPEC would be completed and Kashmir would be liberated. We will raise the Kashmir issue at all forums,” he quoted the PM as saying.

The minister said the PM and the team agreed that China and Kashmir were the cornerstones of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Earlier, a special meeting of the federal cabinet – chaired by Prime Minister Abbasi – adopted a resolution on Kashmir. The meeting had reviewed the current situation arising from the recent Indian brutalities and killings in Kashmir.

The special meeting reiterated Prime Minister Abbasi’s request to the UN Secretary General to appoint a Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir with a mandate flowing from the unimplemented UN Security Council resolutions.

The cabinet also decided to send special envoys of the Prime Minister, including the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, to selected capitals to highlight the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.

It was decided to observe April 6 as Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of the Kashmiris against Indian brutalities.

Yesterday, the Annual Report and Audited Financial Statement of Audit Oversight Board for the Year, 2017 was presented before the cabinet.

The cabinet approved signing of seven Memorandums of Understanding with various countries aimed at enhancement of economic and strategic cooperation and carrying out a feasibility study of a project.

The cabinet approved Prevention of Smuggling of Migrant Ordinance, 2018, the official statement said.

The cabinet assented to ceiling for allocation of Grants-in-Aid to Bar Councils and Bar Associations for 2017-18.

The cabinet also approved appointment of Managing Director, Utility Stores Corporation. A proposal to grant additional charge of the Post of Chairman Port Qasim Authority Karachi to Director General Ports and Shipping was also approved. A summary regarding rationalisation of the prices of the Computerised National Identity Cards and National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis was also approved.