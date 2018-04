Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of rape and murder of seven-year old girl Mubashira in Jaranwala.

The mother of seven-year-old had requested the Chief Justice to take notice of her daughter’s murder and said the police were not cooperating with the family.

Taking notice of the issue, the Chief Justice has called report from Inspector General of Police, Punjab with 48 hours, said a press release.