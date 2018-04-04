Share:

SADIQABAD-A local college director said that the institution he was heading had been making all possible efforts to promote girls' education in Sadiqabad tehsil.

Madrasatul Banat director Prof Muhammad Deen Jauhar stated this during an address to a farewell party held in the honour of second year and fourth year's students here the other night. He said that Madrasatul Banat was equipping the students with modern education to prepare them for work in Pakistan or abroad. "Our students are serving at important positions in the country and are brightening the name of their institution," he pointed out.

College vice principal Ahmed Nadeem Faiz, vice principal (admin) Hafiz Umair Mudassir, Anwar Farooq, Mehtab Badar, Sumera Nymat and Raheela Jabeen also addressed the ceremony. A large number of students attended the farewell.

NEWCOMERS WELCOMED

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Khawar Bajwa said the incumbent rulers had disappointed the masses and they were now defecting to the PPP. During a meeting with the new joiners, he said that the PPP would clinch the next general election under the leadership of its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. "The corrupt rulers have performed nothing except adding to the problems of the common man," he flayed. They can't befool the masses anymore, he added.

MEMBERSHIP CAMPAIGN

The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will spare no effort to strengthen the party network in Sadiqabad tehsil. PTI (women wing) city president Munaza Irfan stated this while talking to media during a visit to different wards of Sadiqabad city in connection with the PTI's membership campaign. She claimed that hundreds of women in Sadiqabad city had so far joined the PTI. She added that Imran Khan would become prime minister of the country and would ensure a solution to all the problems being faced by women of Pakistan.

N leader demands end to canal water blockage

A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) demanded the government order the Irrigation Department high-ups to end four-month-long canal water blockage.

Talking to The Nation, PML-N leader Haji Khadim Hussain Rizvi said that water shortage in Sadiqabad tehsil had been turning farmers' agriculture lands into a barren. "Their families have been teetering on the brink of starvation amidst longest canal water blockage in the history of Sadiqabad," he regretted. He also lamented canal water theft. He demanded immediate release of water in local canals and a halt to canal water pilferage.

On the other hand, Insaf Committee member Ch Sadiq Javed also demanded the government ensure practical steps for bringing an end to the prolonged canal water blockage. He said that sugarcane crops of the farmers had been destroyed due to water shortage. He demanded the Punjab chief minister and the irrigation department high-ups to take notice of the grave situation.

PUBLIC SERVICE CLAIMS

The PML-N believes in serving masses. The party considers it a noble duty. Providing basic facilities of life to the masses is the top priority of the PML-N government.

These views were expressed by local PML-N leader Mian Bashir Ahmed during a media talk here the other day. He said that State Minister for Industries and Production MNA Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari and Rahim Yar Khan District Council Chairman Azhar Khan Leghari had completed development projects worth billions of rupees in Sadiqabad. "They have constructed roads, sewerage system and water supply lines in remote areas," he claimed, adding that they also ensured development of education and health sectors.

MOTORCYCLIST CRUSHED TO DEATH

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding passenger van near Chak 24/NP here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, Abrar, 26, resident of Basti Abdul Haq was on his way on a motorbike along with his friend Mukhtiyar of Bhatta Wahan. Near Chak 24/NP, a speeding passenger van hit the bike head-on, killing Abrar on the spot. Mukhtiyar sustained injuries in the accident and was rushed to Sadiqabad Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The driver managed to escape from the scene.