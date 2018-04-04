Share:

PR ISLAMABAD - Pakistan HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air-conditioning & Refrigeration) Society, Islamabad Chapter will organise three-day 25th International HVACR Expo & Conference titled ‘Conserve Energy for better Future’ at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad from Thursday (tomorrow). The expo will conclude on April 7, 2018.

Pakistan Engineering Council chairman Jawed Salim Qureshi will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. The organising committee is headed by Pakistan HVACR Islamabad Chapter chairman Ch Nadeem A Rauf. He is also the former vice president of RCCI. Ch Nadeem A. Rauf said that the committee is making concerted efforts to make the event a mega success as it provides an easy and essential route into the market for exhibitors, enabling professionals from across the industry to develop their business in a professional environment.

“International HVACR Expo & Conference is reckoned to be a unique and multidimensional event and is destined to be an international meeting place for professionals, attracting serious buyers from all over Pakistan and countries abroad,” he said.

Ch Nadeem said that as many 200 brands from Pakistan and 60 international brands from China, Turkey, UAE, Korea and Germany will participate in the expo, which will provide a platform to manufacturers, businessmen, importers, vendors, consultants, contractors, scholars and end-users to interact with each other for technological improvement and increasing their business activities.

“More than 200 registered delegates are expected to attend the conference while more than 30,000 persons are also expected to visit the expo where exhibitors will set up 200 stalls. Parallel to the exhibition the committee is also conducting a 3-day conference where 9 papers on latest technologies will be presented. Among the papers, four will be presented by experts coming from abroad,” he added.