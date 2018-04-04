Share:

Eighteen to revolutionise real estate projects

DUBAI (PR): With its offices already positioned in Emaar Square, Dubai, Eighteen invited all the overseas Pakistanis along with the local business communities of UAE to a grand launch event at the Armani Hotel, BurjKhalifa the other day.

Naguib Sawiris, Chairman Ora Developers, welcomed the esteemed guests with his opening speech and praised their interest towards the luxurious real estate project.

Commenting on his indulgence with the project, he said, “Eighteen will revolutionise real estate projects in Pakistan. Ora, together with its highly respected partners, will be creating a new lifestyle destination in a world class capital city. I am very pleased to be involved with the project and very excited by what we will achieve.” Tarek Hamdy, CEO Eighteen, also briefed the audience about the grand real-estate project on offer.

Speaking about the distinguishing factor that Eighteen possesses in comparison with other real estate projects, he said, “All the villas and apartments have been carefully located with views over the golf course and are linked by wide parkways and open streets. The feeling is of space and privacy which will give a select group of people the homes they have always dreamt of. The amenities are second to none, delivered in a safe, secure and exclusive location,”

Eighteen is a multi-billion dollar project, in partnership with Ora developers, Saif Group and Kohistan builders & Developers.

Eighteen has been designed around a championship golf course and will consist of 2000 residential units of 3 to 7 bedrooms villas and apartments. It will have an iconic Golf Clubhouse, a shopping mall, 5-Star boutique hotel, medical facilities, educational unit and a business district.

JS Bank, CarFirst join hands

KARACHI (PR): JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s fastest growing financial institutions, has joined hands with CarFirst, the nation’s leading used-car trading platform, to facilitate customers.

Under the terms of this partnership, a unique JS-CarFirst vehicle trade-in programme will be offered to site patrons, allowing them to either upgrade, replace, or sell their used vehicles. Offering a streamlined and first-of-its-kind market offering, the programme is set to launch in the near future, and will also offer customers the opportunity to avail or upgrade their financing terms at CarFirst purchase centers nationwide. Bank auto-loan customers will additionally be able to sell off their leased vehicles in the most secure and convenient manner.

DHA Lahore celebrates Jashn-e-Baharan

LAHORE (PR): An elegant and dignified Jashn-e-Baharan and prize distribution ceremony was held at ‘H’ Park Phase 6 DHA on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of floriculture lovers across the city, residents, notables and many from different segments of the society. Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Muhammad Sajid Khokhar was the chief guest of the ceremony. Received by DHA Director Maintenance, the chief guest visited variety of stalls and other displays at the well laid out venue. He praised the aesthetic lay out and appreciated the effort behind it.

Director Maintenance of DHA apprised the audience about the details of the event.

Later, the winners in various categories who competed in arrangements of cut flowers, dry flowers and maintenance of their respective lawns, institutions and residences were given away the prizes. The winners were chosen in accordance with the verdict of the jury that composed of DHA officials, residents and personnel from the Parks and Horticulture Authority.

Telenor’s partnership with Inbox Business Technologies

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan, one of the country’s foremost telecom and digital services providers, and Inbox Business Technologies, a leading provider of technologies ensuring business agility in the digital age, continue to collaboratively lead the way in digitizing the agriculture sector of Punjab. The two organizations, working to achieve a shared mission of digital inclusion in Pakistan, joined hands to launch the Connected Agriculture Platform Punjab (CAPP) in December 2017, as part of the government of Punjab’s ‘Empowerment of Kissan through Digital & Financial Inclusion’ initiative.

Under CAPP, a set of digital applications were launched in Urdu, Punjabi & Saraiki including CAPP Registration, Zarrai Mushwara, Zarrai Jantri, Mukaami Mosam and Kisaan TV. While additional applications such as Crop Calculator, Subsidy, Farm Supplies, and Mandi applications are under development and will be rolled out in coming months.

As part of the CAPP programme, 110,000 plus eligible farmers will get 3G/4G enabled smartphones along with free SIMS and data bundles in the first phase. Furthermore, Telenor and Inbox are jointly developing several of the critical applications and have established 72 fixed & mobile facilitation centers and booths in 36 districts of Punjab to train and facilitate the farmers on application usage, as well as a call center to support farmers along with an ongoing ‘Most Connected Farmer (MCF)’ program to encourage farmers on how to maximize benefits from the digital platform. CAPP’s results so far have been very encouraging. In the first two months alone, farmers have held over half a million sessions on the app with an average session length of over 40 minutes. Almost 20,000 farmers have registered on CAPP with over 200 more joining daily.

Karandaaz spearheads FinTech domain

ISLAMABAD (PR): Grantees of Karandaaz Pakistan FinTech Disrupt Challenge showcased innovative technology-based solutions for financial sector at an event in Karachi. Karandaaz has been successfully running its annual FinTech Disrupt Challenge since 2016 and provided grants to some of the most innovative ideas for development, implementation, and scaling up of financial technology solutions. With funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the primary thrust of the challenge is to work with technology driven start-ups to introduce enhancements and innovations in financial products and services such as payments, credit, savings, and insurance; infrastructure; and process support.

Each cycle of the annual challenge is launched with a call to action, inviting applicants to submit their product for evaluation, short-listed teams presenting to a panel of judges, and the best ideas winning a grants of up to USD100,000. The successful grantees of the previous rounds shared their models, progress, and lessons learned at the event.

Industry practitioners, bankers, entrepreneurs, media personnel and others participated in the event and witnessed the emerging innovators present their products and solutions. The participating FinTechs included leading names such as Ricult Pakistan, PaySys, PublishEx, CreditFix, Agri-Gate, Invoice Wakalah, and UniKrew Solutions. The event provided an opportunity to the FinTechs to explore avenues for possible partnerships with financial institutions, telcos and private sector investors. The current round of the FinTech Disrupt Challenge is focusing on innovative solutions to address the bottleneck lack of interoperability and use cases in Pakistan’s financial space.