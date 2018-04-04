Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the government is preparing load management plan for the upcoming holy month of Ramazan, the discos are reluctant to take the full load of their demand, despite enough generation, because of extended losses.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Tuesday, directed the Power Division to ensure that all units of the existing power plants remained online and there was no power interruption during Sehr and Iftar timings.

Despite having 500 MW of extra electricity than demand, in the system, the discos are showing reluctance and are not taking their full share of electricity as it will further enhance their losses, source told The Nation.

When asked about persistent complaints of loadshedding in some areas despite increase in generation, the source said that earlier the demand was only 10,000 MW, therefore the losses were also less, when the demand suddenly jumped to 17,000 MW, the losses also increased.

Currently, the generation is around 17,500 MW, which is 500 MW above the demand of 17,000 MW however, to avoid losses, the discos are not taking the entire load and are getting electricity in the range of 14,000 MW, which has created a shortfall of around 3,000 MW, the source maintained.

Regarding Ramazan, the source said that “this year the demand will reach 23,000 and it is hoped that we will have sufficient generation to meet the demand.”

The electricity from hydel generation will increase from the current average of 1,200 MW to its peak level, the source said.

Besides, Neelum-Jhelum and Tarbela 4th will also add around 2,000 MW electricity to the system, the source maintained.

The source said that the government was making all out effort to ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer in general and in Ramzan in particular, and for the purpose has released Rs55 billion for paying off circular debt.

The payment of Rs55 billion is part of Rs80 billion approved by the ECC for paying the circular debt.

Last month, the ECC has approved a plan to settle power-sector payables, which will ensure that the government-owned companies including the PSO, the SSGC, the SNGPL, Gencos, discos and nuclear power plants continue to operate normally.

The decision was taken by the ECC as the government wants to pay 50 per cent of total overdue amount and as an immediate measure it was decided that Rs80 billion commercial loan will be raised through Power Holding Private Limited (PHPL) and will be used in retiring the circular debt.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail and senior officials of the concerned ministries and departments were present during the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues related to the energy sector.

The meeting reviewed load management plan for the coming months especially during the month of Ramzan.

Discussing reform agenda in the power sector, the CCoE emphasised upon the need for early completion of need-assessment for procuring quality human resource and streamlining of the recruitment process in the Ministry of Energy so as to ensure timely recruitment of the required human resource.

The CCoE directed the discos to take effective measures in order to reduce line losses and improve recoveries of the power dues.

ENVOYS MEET PM

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing in a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at Prime Minister’s Office discussed issues relating to Boao Forum for Asia’s upcoming meeting in China.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be participating in Boao Forum starting in China from April 6.

The Prime Minister also discussed with Chinese ambassador other issues of mutual interest particularly relating to the pace of work on ongoing projects initiated in Pakistan under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Meanwhile Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Saeed A. Al Maliki also called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral interest were discussed. It was agreed that brotherly bilateral relations should be further strengthened with a special focus on trade and investment.

