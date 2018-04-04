Share:

islamabad-The depiction of beauty of the northern areas through books could be an effective tool for building the soft image of the nation across the world, speakers said on Tuesday.

Engro Foods Limited (EFL) launched a campaign “Colours of Pakistan” revealing their 2nd Coffee table book titled ‘Colours of Deosai’, here.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb said that it is time to win the war of perception through the projection of national beauty, cultural heritage and language.

Such books could play the role of a catalyst in winning this war. Media plays an important role in creating awareness for preservation of environment, bio diversity and rapidly changing panorama, she added.

The minister said this book showcases the beauty of our nation and it should be displayed at all foreign embassies along with all the airports within Pakistan.

It is imperative to exhibit such beautiful books at national libraries, colleges and universities to apprise the youth about the beautiful landscape of the country.

She said Pakistan has been unable to promote its bio diversity through screen tourism; however, this vacuum could be filled by the promotion of national environmental beauty through books.

She commended the photographers Arif Amin and Ghulam Rasool for the beautiful work done through their camera lens and emphasized on the conservation of Deosai which plays a vital role in the eco system of Pakistan.

Ambassador of Netherlands, Mrs. Ardi Stoios Braken said “I was given an opportunity to preview the book and I am amazed at the beauty of Deosai plains in the Gilgit Baltistan region of Pakistan”.

She commended the photographers for capturing the exquisite and vulnerable ecosystem and hoped to visit Deosai during her stay in Pakistan.

This is not the first Coffee table book that Engro Foods Limited has commissioned, their first book was Birds of Pakistan and this is their continued effort through Colors of Deosai to depict their commitment for highlighting the beauty of the unique ecosystem and also drawing attention to the need of its preservation.

It is a demonstration of Engro Foods continuous commitment towards Sustainability and CSR efforts for Pakistan. Moreover, Engro Foods is also actively taking steps to reduce its environmental foot print.

On behalf of Engro Foods Limited, Mr. Ali Ahmed Khan Managing Director of Engro Foods Limited said, “Under the Campaign “Colors of Pakistan” we are proud to be launching our second book, “Colors of Deosai”. Engro Foods remains committed to build our national brand at all fronts.