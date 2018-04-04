Share:

KASUR-Cart vendors on main city roads are causing difficulties for motorists as well as pedestrians as they encroach at least half of a road, leaving a very narrow way for others travelling on foot or vehicles to pass through.

A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that vendors allegedly pay Rs5,000 to the municipal committee officials to keep their encroachment untouched. Locals and traders lambasted the municipal committee high-ups for turning a blind eye to the grave situation. "Instead of providing us relief, the municipal committee officials are adding to our problems," they regretted. "Vendors are not alone in creating problems for the public. There are also many shopkeepers who have permanently stocked their merchandise on footpaths, making impossible for the pedestrians to walk on," they flayed. They termed encroachments the main reason behind traffic jams.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take immediate notice of the situation and order their removal at the earliest.

Four die in road accidents

Seven persons were killed and two others were seriously injured in two road accidents occurred in Kasur and suburbs here the other day.

According to police, two motorcyclists namely Munir Ahmed and Rafiq, residents of Chatianwala and Sundar respectively were killed after the motorbikes they were travelling on collided head-on on Ferozepur Road near Rehmanpura. The wife and a son of Munir sustained serious injuries in the accident and were rushed to hospital. Mustafabad police handed over bodies of the deceased to their families after medico-legal formalities.

In another incident, Nasar Khan and Ali Ahmed, residents of Mokal were on the way to Chunian on a motorbike. Near Bheem, a tyre of an auto rickshaw, coming from the opposite direction, separated from its axle. It caused a head-on collision between the rickshaw and the motorbike. Nasar Khan and Ali Ahmed were killed in the collision. Chunian Saddr police registered a case and were investigating.