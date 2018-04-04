Share:

MULTAN - Over 11.571 million bales of cotton have arrived at various ginneries till March across the country showing an increase of 7.88 percent as compared to 10.725 million bales of last season, said a fortnightly report on Tuesday.

The report was released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) with cooperation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and Karachi Cotton Association (KCA).

According to the report, in the major cotton producing province of Punjab, total cotton arrivals increased by 5.46 percent year-on-year to 73,17,73 bales.

In Sindh province, cotton arrivals increased 12.31 percent to 4.253 million bales. Of which 1,10,84,233 million bales were sold, leaving an unsold stock of 4,86,963 bales with the ginners. The textile mills in Pakistan consumed 10.867 million bales, while surplus cotton was sold to exporters, according to the data.

The report revealed that seed cotton (phutti) equivalent to over 1,15,71,196 bales of cotton have reached ginneries across Pakistan, showing an increase of 7.88 percent compared to corresponding period last year when ginneries received 1,07,25,737 bales.

According to the report, ginneries in Punjab recorded arrival of 73,17,773 bales against the last year arrival of 69,38,626 bales showing an increase of merely 5.46 percent.

Sindh ginneries recorded arrival of 42,53,423 bales while last year Sindh received 37,87.111 bales 12.31 percent more. Textile mills have bought 1,07,,790, bales while exporters bought 2,16,615 bales.

Multan received 2,83,712 bales showing 3.72 percent decrease than last year, Lodhran 1,72,923 bales 10.35 percent showing decrease, Khanewal received 7,09,710 bales showing an increase of 22.22 percent, Muzaffargarh 3,77,489 bales with an increase of 15.55 percent, Dera Ghazi Khan 4,37,900 with an increase of 30.01 percent, Rajanpur got 4,48,597 bales with 34.59 percent increase and Layyah received 2,94,142 bales showing 9.25 percent increase, Mianwali 2,06,265 decrease of 21.97 percent, Bhakkar 85,097 (38.05 percent) Sargodha 7,293 (25.94 percent decrease), Rahimyar Khan 10,72,760 bales (6.35 percent decrease), Bahawalpur 10,24,814 an increase of 3.16 percent, and Bahawalnagar 10,26,864 bales, a decrease of 18.21 percent.

In Sindh province: Hyderabad 2,52,389 bales 10.95 percent more than last year, Mirpur Khas (Thar) 2,21,367 bales 18.17 percent less, Sangarh ,13,83,017 bales 12.56 percent increase, Nawabshah 3,48,299 bales (5.92 percent increase), Naushero Feroze 3,75,311 bales (9.92 percent increase), Khairpur 3,37,518 (16.49 percent increase) Ghotki 3,85,265 (27.75 percent increase), Sukkur, 6,16,765 (16.56 percent increase), Dadu 69,182 (54.77 percent increase), Jamshoro 1,30,110 bales (17.85 percent more) ,Badeen 17,335 bales 35.86 percent less) and Balochistan 1,16,700 bales (an increase of 53.68 percent).

Total 28 ginning factories are operational in the country. Of them 22 in Punjab and 6 in Sindh. Total 4,86,963 bales are lying in unsold stock.