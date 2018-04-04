Share:

BUREWALA-Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf claimed on Tuesday that the PML-N government has made haj policy transparent and corruption free. "In the past, the federal minister for religious affairs, Secretary Hajj Affairs and the DG Hajj had been sentenced to jail on corruption."

Federal Minister Religious Affairs Sardar Yousuf was addressing a function here on Tuesday.

He explained that under the present haj policy, an economic package worth Rs2 70,000 has been introduced which includes all facilities including food and accommodation. Lauding leadership capabilities of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sardar Yousuf said that the CM has usher Punjab in a new era of development as compare to KP government.

He regretted that the PTI kept on levelling corruption allegations against the PML-N leadership and used to call Metro Bus project as Jangla bus but today they themselves are executing Metro Bus project Peshawar city.

"After national census, the number of constituencies has increased in other provinces unlikely Punjab which has lost some constituencies," he pointed out.

The minister emphasised that the general election should be held on time. He said that Nawaz Sharif and his family respect the Constitution and rule of law while the PML-N in general respects judiciary and other state institutions. "Everyone has the right to speak against decisions, which should not be misconstrued as disrespect and disregard," Sardar Yousuf claimed.

He said that if courts implicate former premier "in bogus cases," people of the country would not accept the decision. The federal minister said that Ch Nisar and Shehbaz Sharif are on good terms and both understand each other very well.

Talking about the prime minister's statement regarding election of the Senate chairman, Sardar Yousuf aid that Senate is a symbol of federation and people who bought votes in the election of Senate chairman are national offenders who betrayed the nation.

The minister said that Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir are condemnable and the world must notice the inhuman acts.

"The martyrdom of 20 innocent Kashmiris is a shameful act, which has exposed real face of India to the world," he declared. He said that Pakistan has always raised voices for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri brethren and the Muslims world and the UN should not remain silent on this cruelty.

Meanwhile, the federal minister visited Tehsil Bar Association Burewala where he addressed lawyers and later planted a sapling on the office's premises. Sardar Yousuf also visited the Municipal Committee Burewala where the MC chairman had hosted a luncheon in his honour.

Later, he visited Islamic University campus on Lahore Road where Qari Muhammad Tayyab Hanfi, Hafiz Abu Sufian and others welcomed him.