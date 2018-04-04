Share:

Islamabad - Higher Education Commission (HEC) is reviewing the controversial inquiry held by International Islamic University (IIU) administration which ‘cleared’ the son of the university President from the allegations of obtaining a degree from the institution through influence, said an official on Tuesday.

President IIU Prof Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh who is a Saudi Arabian national, had awarded BS Honors International Relations degree to his son Abdul Majeed Ahmed Alduraywish although he attended only one semester of his degree program.

The official added that the inquiry report which was kept secret was prepared by the members who were allegedly involved in exempting the student from attending the courses and of the same department which had issued the degree.

“Higher education regulating departments including the National Assembly (NA) standing committee of Federal education has reservation on awarding of the degree and later the controversial inquiry held on the matter,” said the official.

The official added that the IIU inquiry committee comprising Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, director examination Inam-ul Haq, International Relations department head Dr. Manzoor Afridi, a female deputy director examination and an I.T expert and given clean chit to the student Abdul Majeed Ahmed Alduraywish.

Director examination Inam-ul Haq had exempted the student from attending courses in IIU as he had studied them in a private university.

“University has cleared the case but HEC will do its own proceedings to probe the matter,” said the official.

The official added that the IIU inquiry report is under observation at HEC Quality Assurance wing which will finalize its own report on awarding of the degree in violation of rules and regulations.

IIU inquiry committee member who wished anonymity informed The Nation that committee was given a restricted mandate and a single path which led to the clearing of the student from inquiry.

He added that the composition of inquiry committee raised eyebrows of officials at HEC and NA Standing committee. Resultantly, HEC is reviewing the inquiry report and NA body has officially informed the HEC to conduct a fair inquiry.

The official added that chairman NA body on federal education Col. (rtd) Amirullah Marwat in his letter has asked HEC to form an unbiased inquiry committee to investigate the awarding of degree to the son of president IIU.

The official said that NA body chairman has directed the HEC to report the case to standing committee with all record in one week.

“The chairman committee in his letter has also raised concerns on the composition of the inquiry committee by university administration and mentioned to HEC that officials who would have been part of inquiry have conducted the inquiry,” said the official.

Meanwhile, a number of faculty members at IIU had urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice of the issue.

The letter stated IIUI is passing through a turbulent time. Its reputation has been damaged due to mismanagement and mishandling of administrative and academic affairs in the last couple of years. More damage is expected if the situation persists.

The employees expressing concerns on inquiry committee said that enquiry committees either did not complete the investigation or prepare reports appeasing the high-ups at IIUI while ruining the principles of justice.

President Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Islamabad Dr. Shehzad Ashraf urged the CJP to hold judicial inquiry on the matter.

Spokesperson IIU Nasir Fareed talking to The Nation said that the inquiry committee didn’t find a single irregularity in awarding the degree to president’s son and all rules and regulations were strictly followed in the inquiry.

He also added that neither HEC nor NA body has intimated university administration regarding the inquiry held by the university. He said that some elements are deliberately spreading false allegations against university administration.