islamabad-The Islamabad Electric Supply Company on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work. According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 15:00pm, Sarkal, Affandi Colony, Said Pur, Faiz Abad, Sadiq Abad, Noor Muhammad Road, Dhoke Khaba, Malik Abad, Shamas Abad, National Mkt, Ghousia Colony, PTCL, Crickt Stdm, T&T, 6th Road, New Malupur, B-Block, E-Block, COD, F-10 (Kala Base), Industrial, F-2 (Chip Board), PTC feeders, 08:00am to 10:00am, Mureed, Sarpak, Main Bazar, Ara Bazar feeders, 22:00pm to 24:00pm, Line Park, Maingen, Sarkal, Mureed, Sarpak, Main Bazar, Ara Bazar feeders, 10:00am to 14:30pm, Haider Road, AFIC, Mall Road, Sir Syed Road feeders, 09:00am to 15:30pm, Gaddari feeders.