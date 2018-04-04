Share:

FAISALABAD-Habib Ahmed Khan Lodhi, former chief controller of Pakistan Railways and father of London-based senior journalist Khalid H Lodhi, died at 94 after prolonged illness here the other day. Besides Khalid H Lodhi, four others including Tariq Habib Lodhi (late), Shahid Habib Lodhi (late), Zahid Lodhi and Sajid Lodhi were amongst his sons.

The deceased was a brother of Shafiq Khan Lodhi (late), former deputy secretary National Assembly secretariat, and Ahmed Khan Lodhi, ex-staff officer at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi. He will be buried in Faisalabad.