It is now increasingly becoming vividly clear that in an industrialized economy requiring a very specialist form of labor, there has been a class division between the different forms of labor, and the subsequent uneven distribution between wages as well. The general construction worker in the city, developing cityscapes, can now no longer rely on his dexterity and manual skills to earn a decent livable wage.

In a now ultra-competitive economy, the price of the manual laborer’s grit has become rather cheap and meaningless, this has thrown him into an almost bottomless pit of poverty and destitution. The economy of the city now relies on the mechanized operation and technological adeptness, a skill that will require a different form of investment, an investment the general manual laborer will find difficult to make, a skill that will be difficult for him to hone.

SYED ABDUL AZIZ,

Karachi, March 19.