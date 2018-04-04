Share:

SIALKOT:- Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan in Pakistan Mr Erik Beishembiev will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Thursday (tomorrow). SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja informed that ambassador of the brotherly country Kyrgyzstan will discuss in details matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI. He is likely to visit leading surgical and sports wears manufacturing units.