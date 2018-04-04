Share:

LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) marked the 90th birth anniversary of veteran journalist Dr Majid Nizami , editor-in-chief of Nawa-i-Waqt and former chairman of NPT, at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan on Tuesday.

Speakers said Nizami was an institution. He promoted journalism of principles and never compromised the respect of pen and the word. He was a torchbearer of Pakistan ideology and devoted all his life to its promotion. He was also a true lover of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Pakistanis could move forward by following his principles. The speakers on this occasion vowed to continue his mission.

Those who spoke on the occasion were NPT Senior Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed, Chairman of Pakistan Movement Workers Trust Chief Justice (Retd) Mian Mahboob Ahmed, Justice (Retd) Mian Aftab Farrukh, Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, Jamil Athar, Saeed Aasi, Mian Farooq Altaf, Absar Abdul Ali, Mian Habibullah, Rana Muhammad Arshad, Nasir Iqbal Khan, Rauf Tahir, Begum Mehnaz Rafi and others.

In his message on the occasion, NPT Chairman and former President of Pakistan Rafique Tarar said Pakistanis would keep seeking guidance from the historic role of Majid Nizami . He was a true and pure Pakistani and Pakistan was all about his living.

Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed said he was one hundred percent lover of Islam and Pakistan. He was an ideological person with multiple qualities. Chief Justice (Retd) Mian Mahboob Ahmed said Majid Nizami was the order of the day based on patriotism, nationalism and Pakistanism.

Justice (Retd) Mian Aftab Farrukh said he was a protector of ideological and geographical boundaries of Pakistan. The centre of his thinking was Pakistan and he devoted his life to promotion of Pakistan ideology, he added.

Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami said that services of Majid Nizami for protection of Pakistan ideology and democracy in the country. He said Pakistan was badly missing a brave person like Nizami to challenge those involved in behind the curtain activities.

Mian Farooq Altaf said Majid Nizami was a true lover of Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and the

Muslim League.

Saeed Aasi said that there is a need of a person like late Dr Majid Nizami who could guide this nation face the challenges. He said that Haseena Wajid attacked Pakistan but nobody obstructed like late Nizami used to do.

Rana Muhammad Arshad said that Dr Majid Nizami was an institute to protect the Pakistan ideology.

Other speakers also paid glowing tributes on the occasion. The chief guest also cut a cake along with other guests. Shahid Rasheed moderated the ceremony.