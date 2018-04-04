Share:

KASUR/ BAHAWALNAGAR-Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat visited the heirs of a police martyr killed in the line of duty in a bomb blast at Raiwind and handed over a monetary cheque worth Rs10 million to them here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he said that the policemen who embraced martyrdom in the Raiwind bomb blast were the crown of the police department. He termed the martyrs' families a valuable asset to the nation.

He handed over a cheque of Rs10 million to the family of Constable Tanvir Hussain, saying that the martyred had set an eminent example of courage and valour by sacrificing his life while protecting others. "Sacrifices rendered by the police martyrs cannot be forgotten," the DPO maintained. He also offered fateha for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

Similarly, Superintendent of Police (investigation) Quddus Baig visited the families of constables - Sabir Ali and Saeed - martyred of the Raiwind bomb blast. He consoled the bereaved families and gave each a cheque worth Rs10 million. He said that Sabir Ali and Saeed sacrificed their lives but did not let terrorists succeed in their aims.

In BAHAWALNAGAR, Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar said that the Punjab government provided shelter and financial support to the families of police martyrs. He stated this after handing over a monetary cheque worth Rs10 million to the widow and father of Naeem Akhtar at Gajyani 3, about 15km away from Bahawalnagar city. The deceased had martyred in the line of duty in a bomb blast at Raiwind.

He said that the government would bear the educational expenses of the children of Naeem Akhtar. "One of his children will be given a job in police department and a 10-marla house in Lahore after reaching adolescence," he added.

Kasur DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat presents a cheque for Rs10 million to father of a deceased.–Staff photo