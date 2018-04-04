Share:

KARACHI - Rangers on Tuesday arrested five criminals including a Mohajir Quami Movement-Haqiqi activist in separate raids carried out by the law enforcing authorities in different parts of the city.

According to the paramilitary force spokesman, MQM-H activist Syed Ali Haider aka Commando was arrested from Awami Colony area of the city. He was involved in supplying drugs in the city and other heinous criminal activities.

Illegal weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

In separate action, Rangers arrested three accused from Soldier Bazar area of the city for their involvement in kidnapping for ransom and drugs supply activities. They were identified as Muntazir Ali, Umair and Haider Ali.

Another raid was carried out by the paramilitary force in the Soldier Bazar area and arrested an accused namely Saad Ahmed. The accused was arrested for his involvement in several acts of extorting money from shopkeepers and other people. All of the accused were later handed over to police for further legal formalities.

Nine suspects arrested

Kashmore police on Tuesday claimed that they have detained nine outlaws in the different parts of the district.

According to press release issued by district police Kashmore, police have arrested nine outlaws from the various localities of the district. Kandhkot police A section led by station house officer Izhar Ali shah and his team on tip off raided at Saqi Morr area and have held two absconders Hafizuallah Sarki and Imdad Ali son of Bagh Ali Memon, both were wanted to police in several cases.

While police claimed that C section police conducted raids in the limits of Malir and caught two absconders were Mumtaz Ali Nasirani and Mukhtiar Ali son of Gul Hassan whereas on tip off apprehended a proclaimed offender Pir Bux son of Bahadur Bangwar from the jurisdiction of C section near Al-Madina pump.

As per detail, During search operation in the various parts of Dera Sarki area police arrested a proclaimed offender Asghar son of Eidan Chachar who was wanted to Buxapur police.

Kashmore police Senior Superintendent Bashir Ahmed Brohi said that police carried out raids in the district while they have succeeded in nabbing nine criminals who were wanted in heinous crime cases.

He claimed that on tip off Miyani police raided at a hideout near Ghund Road and nabbed Dhani Bux Badani. He said Mujahid police force during snap checking at Bagan Larro they have held an absconder Attai Bijrani while who was wanted to various cases.

Brohi further claimed that A proclaimed offender Mohammad Ayub Jaffery wanted in more than seven crime cases such as robbery, kidnapping, dacoity and was also arrested by Karampur police.

FIRE

At least three houses farmers were completely gutted due to spark here on Tuesday.

According to reports, the houses of labourers namely Abdul Majeed, Moula Bux and Dhani Bux were completely gutted within the jurisdiction of Buxapur Village Mohammad Usman Domki.

The villagers said that a fire broke out from the house of Mohammad Bux which engulfed two houses. They said that no one was killed while the houses were completely reduced to ashes.

They complained fire brigade but no staff reached on the time while with their own help extinguished the fire.