Pak companies participate in Expomed Eurasia in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (NNI): A large number of Pakistani companies participated in the 25 Expomed Eurasia held from March 22 to 25, 2018 in Istanbul. Expomed Eurosia is prominent meeting platform for industry in the healthcare sectors of Eurasia and Turkey. Eleven leading companies from Pakistan participated through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul. The participating companies, all from Sialkot, included M/s. IAA Surgical, Friends Surgico, Surgimax Saving, Repro Diagnostic Imaging, Expert Cushy Surgical Co., A.L.M. Surgicare, My Manufacturing, Sinnetech Medical, Doctor & Doctors International and Million Surgical (Pvt) Ltd. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Consulate General of Pakistan Istanbul facilitated the Pakistani companies during the fair as well as endeavored to inform the Turkish businessmen about the tremendous potential that existed in the area of medical sector, particularly medical and surgical devices.

The participating companies had the opportunity to discuss promoting their products during the fair, which attracted over 35,000 sector professionals including 6,104 international visitors from 90 countries.

Towel makers discuss tax issues with state minister for finance

ISLAMABAD (INP): Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan has said that textile industry has a significant share in Pakistan's exports and the government values its contribution in earning of foreign exchange. The minister was talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Towel Manufacturing Association, led by secretary general of the Association Muzammil Hussain, which called on him here on Tuesday. Other members of the delegation included Shabbir Ahmad, Afroze Lari, Farukh Maqbool and Syed Usman Ali. The delegation discussed with the Minister tax-related issues faced by the towel manufacturers and also shared with him the steps aimed at products improvement by value addition and research & development. Talking to the delegation, Rana Muhammad Afzal said that government has due focus on the matter regarding sales tax refunds and shall provide all possible facilitation to traders community in the matter.

He also shared with the delegation that many international research associations are ready to work on improvement of cotton seed for better quality and quantity of cotton production which would ultimately benefit the textile industry.

The delegation thanked the minister for sparing time and also extended him invitation to visit the KCCI.

Abolition of Thokar-Hudiara road expansion project sought

LAHORE (PR): Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the Punjab government to abolish the project of Multan Road expansion from Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudiara drain as it is posing serious threats to the industries present in this area and livelihood of thousands of people attached to those factories. In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, Progressive Group’s president Usman Khalid, vice president Abdul Wadood Alvi, LCCI Executive Committee member Chaudhry Arshad and Multan Road Industrialists Association president Usman Riaz claimed that this expansion project was unnecessary. They said that congestion of traffic on this road can be reduced by providing U-turns at certain points. They also claimed that industrialists of the area were not taken into confidence before implementing this project. “We do not know that how much land was required by the government and what number of industries would suffer because of this project,” they added.

Progressive Group’s leaders further said that compensation of land being acquired by the government was also not appropriate as it was not in line with the market rates. They reiterated their demand that the government should revisit this project and sit with the industrialists to devise some practicable strategy for reducing traffic load on this road.

GE helps rebuild 750MW Al Qayara power plant in Iraq

LAHORE (PR): GE Power is demonstrating its commitment to support Iraq to strengthen its power infrastructure by helping to bring back to life the 750MW Al Qayara Power Plant that was damaged in the recent conflict in Mosul. GE’s team is working with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to repair six GE 9E gas turbines, replace a damaged oil treatment system and fuel tanks and carry out other restoration works on the balance of plant equipment with the goal to recommence power production at the facility by the end of the year. Mussab Almudaris, official spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, said, “There was extensive damage to Mosul’s power plants during the conflict, which has severely curtailed the city’s electricity generation capacity. One of our top priorities for Mosul is to rebuild the city’s electricity infrastructure and strengthen power production to meet the everyday needs of our citizens. We value the support extended by GE Power, which was one of the first companies to join our reconstruction efforts.”

The Al-Qayara Power Plant was first set up in 2013 and served as a key hub for power production in Mosul. It was damaged by militants in 2016 and has been out of operation since then.

“Basic infrastructure services such as the reliable supply of power are essential to stabilize the region, facilitate the return of displaced populations and stimulate the local economy,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO of GE’s Power Services business in Africa, India and the Middle East. “The Al Qayara Power Plant is an essential part of Mosul’s power infrastructure and we are committed to working with the Ministry of Electricity to accelerate repair and restoration works so the site can start to generate power again within the year.”