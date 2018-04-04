Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday

approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2030.043 million. These schemes were approved in the 57th meeting of Provincial

Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18, presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all

Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned,

Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.