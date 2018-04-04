Share:

SIALKOT-Chairperson Sialkot District Council Hina Arshad Warraich officially inaugurated spring plantation campaign during a ceremony held here. On the occasion, she said that as many as 186,000 saplings would be planted across Sialkot district during this campaign. She said that the District Council has provided as many as 1,500 saplings to each of the all 124 union councils in the district's all Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

These saplings are being planted under the supervision of local elected LB representatives with maximum public participation in the campaign, she said.

The DC chairperson urged people from all walks of life to come forward and play their role to ensure maximum tree plantation for providing pollution-free atmosphere to the coming generations.

District Council's Vice Chairmen Ch Raza Subhani, Malik Ziyafat Ali Awan, Ch Jamil Ashraf Baryar, senior officials of District Council Sialkot Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Majeed and senior journalists also attended the ceremony.