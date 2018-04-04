Share:

Rawalpindi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) North Punjab chapter has sought security from district administration for party chief Imran Khan who is likely to visit membership camps in different areas of Rawalpindi on April 8 (Sunday).

In this regard, a letter has also been written by the PTI District Coordinator Haroon Kamal Hashmi and In-charge Membership Campaign Azhar Mir to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal, informed PTI spokesman on Tuesday.

According to him, PTI North Punjab chapter is going to hold membership camps at various parts of the district on April 8, 2018, which are likely to be visited by party chief Imran Khan. He said the party has written a letter to DC to provide necessary security and allied facilities. He said the memberships camps would be established at Pirwadhai Bus Terminal, Chuhur Chowk, Saddar GPO Chowk, Fleshman Hotel, Jhanda Cheechi, Committee Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Sadiqabad Chowk, Naz Cinema Chowk on Murree Road and Commercial Market.

Azhar Mir said Imran Khan would also address the party members at every camp.