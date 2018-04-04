Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Tuesday submitted an adjournment motion in the Sindh Assembly Secretariat against private schools over charging fees in summer vacations.

The PTI leader submitted the motion to the Secretary Sindh Assembly GM Umar Farooq in the assembly secretariat. Talking to media, Zaman said that the provincial government is showing criminal silence over the private schools bid to charge fees during summer vacations. “The chief minister has closed his eyes over these acts from the private school owners,” he said and further alleged that the private schools owners are doing this with the support of the provincial government.

He said that those students who had not submitted these illegal fees are being intimated of expulsion from the schools.

“The parents are in distress over the situation but the ministers are not doing anything,” he said.

He also demanded of the chief justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar to take notice of illegal fee collection from schools and negligence of the government over this issue.

He said that the government is responsible to provide free education to the children but unfortunately their lack of interest has devastated the education system in the province.