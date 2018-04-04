Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Haleem Adil Shaikh has claimed that the PTI will be emerged victorious from Mirpurkhas provincial assembly seat in the next polls.

Talking to the media at Post Office Chowk on Tuesday, he said that the PPP former senator Hari Ram Kishori Lal was looking good future of the PTI in upcoming election.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will join the membership camp on April 5.

He further said that the chairmen would issue the green card to members who had good reputation in their areas. He said that masses had looking the all parties but no party has given jobs to masses because people have no approach and money.

However, he reiterated that now change has come as Imran will come here. Later, he left Mirpurkhas for Khipro Town of district Sanghar.