rawalpindi-A seminar on “Inclusive Wildlife Conservation: Integrating Amphibians and Reptiles in Wildlife Conservation” held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, here on Tuesday.

The seminar was organized by PMAS-AAUR department of Wildlife Management, with an aim to create awareness and appreciate the significance of amphibians and reptiles which have long been neglected in academics, research, policy making and conservation programs of Pakistan.

The participants concluded that species of amphibians and reptiles can help understand various ecological processes. They also agreed upon that inclusive wildlife conservation approach should be adopted to conserve range of wildlife species rather than a single species conservation approach.

Arshad Ali Chudhary, Joint Secretary and Chief Environment Section, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, was the chief guest and former Prof of Wildlife Management Department, Dr Maqsood Anwar presided over the seminar. Arshad Ali emphasized on conservation of natural resources.

The guest speaker of the seminar was a veteran herpetologist, Dr. Don Driscoll, Centre for Integrative Ecology, Daekin University, Melbourne, Australia. He gave a comprehensive talk on sensitivity of different species of amphibians and reptiles in agricultural landscape, and presented several innovative ideas which were lauded by the students and researchers.

PhD Scholar, Centre for Integrative Ecology, Daekin University, Melbourne, Australia, Sara Balouch delivered a motivational talk and gave an overview of her ongoing research in Australia and its Pakistani component.

The event also featured demonstration of radio-telemetry, bioacoustics, PIT (Passive Integrated Transponder) tags and VIE (Visual Implant Elastomer) being currently used by Ph. D scholars under the supervision of Dr. Muhammad Rais, Assistant Professor, Wildlife Management, PMAS-AAUR.

Another exciting feature of the event was the display of banners, scientific posters and handicraft portraying species of frogs, lizards, snakes and turtles by the students of the department.