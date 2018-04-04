Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Livestock Sindh on Tuesday sough technical assistance from federal government for strengthening of Livestock Department in the province.

"There was a need of proper technical assistance from federal government," said Secretary Livestock Sindh during a meeting of PAC sub-committee chaired by PTI's MNA Dr Arif Alvi.

The meeting was reviewing audit objections related to the livestock department. Livestock Department officials also demanded new licence for the department.

The convener of committee Dr Arif Alvi suggested that the provinces should share data with federal government about their requirements and the details of new licence for livestock should be shared with federal government.

"Provinces need to share data with federal government and inform about its requirement for new licences," he said.

The secretary livestock said that there were around 3500 fish farms in Sindh and around over 100000 acre land was being prepared for farming. New fish farms will be prepared in different districts of Sindh including Qambar, Ghotaki and Kandhkot .

PAC member Sardar Ashiq Gopang said that he had personal experience in fisheries department. "Gulfam fish can also breed in stagnant water, so more steps must be taken for further breeding in the country," he said.