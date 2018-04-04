Share:

Liverpool’s Matip out for rest of season

LONDON - Cameroon defender Joel Matip is out for the rest of the season, dealing a blow to Liverpool on the eve of their Champions League quarter-final first leg clash with Manchester City. The 26-year-old Germany-born star requires surgery on a thigh he injured during his side's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday, the club said. "Matip was able to complete the full 90 minutes of the fixture, but afterwards medical assessment on the thigh revealed surgery is expected to be required to correct the problem," said a statement. "The operation is likely to end the 26-year-old's involvement in the remainder of the season." Matip's injury adds to Jurgen Klopp's defensive woes as Joe Gomez is out with an ankle injury and Nathaniel Clyne has not played this season due to a back injury.–AFP

Opening day matches held in SICAS Tennis

LAHORE - A number of matches were decided on the opening day of the SICAS Inter School/Collegiate Tennis Tournament here at the PLTA Bagh-e-Jinnah tennis courts on Tuesday. PLTA secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik inaugurated the event and met with the kids of different schools and colleges. In the Under-12 boys & girls event, Aqsa Akram beat Khurram 6-1, Abubaker Khalil beat Raja Daud 6-0, Hamaza Ali beat Haleema Sajjad 6-1, Shahzeb beat Ahmed 6-3 and Ameer Hamaza beat M Mustafa 6-4 to qualify for the next round. In Under-12 Bilal Asim, Waleed Javed, Hussnain Ali Rizwan, Yaffat Nadeem, Saheel Tahir got byes and advance to next round. In Under-14 boys’ event, M Harris beat Hussnain Ali Rizwan 6-1 and Hamaza Ali Javed beat Syed Salman 6-1 to enter the next round.–Staff Reporter

PFF to support private sector: Faisal

LAHORE - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat vows all-out support to private sector to develop football in Pakistan. “The foundations of football development, which the PFF laid in the last decade, have been badly damaged due to stoppage of football in Pakistan during last 3 years,” the PFF chief said. “The federation has started working to bring the game back on track but now it is the time when each segment of Pakistani society should join hands with PFF to match the rapid pace in growth of football in the other countries of the region,” he added. Faisal also assured that the private sector, especially corporate, will be encouraged by the PFF and provided full support and exposure to play their vital role in the process of football development in Pakistan.–Staff Reporter

Zeeshan Farooq Club advance in T20 event

LAHORE - Zeeshan Farooq Memorial Cricket Club moved into the next round of the 1st Ijaz Farooq Twenty20 Championship after beating Jinnah Club by 6 runs in the match played at Boharanwali Ground, Faisalabad. According to information made available here Tuesday, Zeeshan Farooq Memorial Club scored 187-7 in 20 overs. Ahmad Butt batted brilliantly for the winning side by hammering 88 runs while Farhan Ali slammed 27 and Irfan Aizad 23. M Umar (2/29), Rashid Ijaz (2/27) and Usman Haider (2/40) bowled well for Jinnah Club. In reply, Jinnah Club fell short of 6 runs as they could score 181 for 9 in the allotted overs. Ali Chaudhry was top scorer with 54 runs while Rashid Ijaz hit 39 and M Umar 20 but their efforts proved futile in the end. Sajawal Butt was named man of the match.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Prize winners of Jazz Golf Tournament 2018 pose for a photo with Faisal Sattar, vice president BSD – Jazz, at Islamabad Golf Club. Over 400 participants from the country’s corporate sector, along with amateur and semi-professional golfers, participate in annual premiere amateur golfing event.–PR