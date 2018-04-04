Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua said on Tuesday that Pakistan is committed to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core issue of Kashmir, with India through a comprehensive dialogue process.

He stated this while talking to Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, who made a pre-planned courtesy call on him here at his office.

Both sides agreed to explore the possibilities of improving bilateral relations to resume comprehensive process of dialogue.

They discussed matters pertaining to improving the bilateral relations, including the recent worsening situation in Indian Held Kashmir.

Nasser Khan Janjua said Pakistan is deeply committed to the cause of Kashmir and supports to resolve this issue politically and according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan is pursuing the policy of friendly relations with all its neighbours including normalcy of relationship with India. He said Pakistan is committed to resolve all outstanding issues through comprehensive dialogues.

The adviser expressed serious concerns over the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said the use of force alone can lead us nowhere and it rather diminishes hope, injures the society and further worsens the fragile situation.

He said process of dialogue is the only way forward to resolve our disputes.

The Indian envoy acknowledged that Pakistan and India definitely need to improve their bilateral relations, saying both countries have immense potential to improve their relationship and cater to each other’s needs.

He also suggested working on taking small steps for improving the bilateral relations including exchange of prisoners, visits of medical teams and trade initiatives. He said we can build on these small steps between us and take the relationship towards normalcy to address the bigger issues.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Thomas Drew felicitated National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua over his successful visit to Kabul.

British envoy who met the NSA on Tuesday expressed the hope that this visit would act as an impetus to strengthen bilateral engagements between the two countries in the future.

Besides security and stability of the region, the recent developments in Pak-Afghan relations in the backdrop of NSA’s visit to Kabul came under discussion.

The NSA gave a brief view of his visit to Afghanistan and termed it satisfactory. Further impetus will be added with the visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Afghanistan on 6 April 2018.

He expressed his appreciation for the peace offer made by President Ghani and stressed that all stakeholders should play a positive role in making the best use of this offer to seek peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to the envoy, NSA reiterated that Pakistan and Afghanistan needed to resume and strengthen political, diplomatic, military, intelligence and people to people cooperation.

The NSA conveyed a strong commitment of Pakistan to continue to make efforts for sustainable peace in Afghanistan for a political settlement.

“We actually need a cooperative framework and functional relationship with Afghanistan to support the peace process and further improving the bilateral relationship,” he added.

Thomas Drew said that the UK is keen to play a constructive role for the stability of the region and to facilitate peace process in Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed to work together for the shared objective of peace in Afghanistan and the region.