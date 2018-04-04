Share:

SARGODHA-The union council chairmen and vice chairman as well as lawyers sensitised MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif to their problems and demanded funds for the uplift of their respective areas.

Upon demands of chairmen and vice chairmen, the PML-N leader assured them of getting funds recommended for their respective area. He also assured the local lawyers that their issues would be resolved on priority basis. He claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government has overcome terrorism and set the country on the path to prosperity.

The PML-N central leader was addressing a public gathering at General Bus Stop. He arrived on a short visit and addressed the students of University of Sargodha in presence of chairmen, vice chairmen of union councils and various delegates of lawyers and female organisations.

He said, "We will not sit idle upon Indian brutal action against Kashmiri brethren and raise voice against atrocities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmir. We can live without food but not compromise on principles and interest of our Homeland."

Criticising PTI chief Imran Khan, he said that the former had voiced concern over the Metro Bus Project and termed it "jangla bus". However, he added, now he was following Punjab as everyone knows Punjab province did a lot for the convenience and comfort of public hence it may be termed model province.

He said that food streets were being set up all over Punjab and people will get quality food in their respective area. He added now they would not have to travel long for quality and tasty food to other stations while the food authority was being organised to ensure surveillance and quality checking without discrimination.

Addressing the UoS students in a laptop distribution ceremony, he said that education is being given top priority by the government and all efforts were underway to facilitate talented students at every stage. He stressed a need for hard working, dedication and interest as youth are the nation's future. Talking to the elected local representatives, he advised them to serve the people.

Hamza Sharif while meeting with female party workers and NGOs said that for the first time women were given protection against all evils and legislation was made to develop the sense of security and protection among women. He inaugurated a tennis tournament and appreciated the efforts of district administration for the construction of gymkhana on self-help basis.