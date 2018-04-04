Share:

THATTA - The IRSA’s injustice towards provinces was unbearable and its unfair distribution of water among provinces and adverse attitude would be taken up on the floor of the upper house.

These views were expressed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and Senator Sasui Palijo while taking with the local media at Thatta here the other day.

Talking to media and various delegations, she said that she had already moved an adjournment motion and the PPP intend to go for a debate on it during the next session of upper house to strongly plead Sindh’s case.

Rejecting the IRSA’s claim that Sindh was faced with a 34 percent shortage of water for the Kharif season Senator Palijo argued that even today, the low-lying districts of the province like Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and other certain parts of districts were witness of no water even for drinking purpose.

She regretted that the IRSA appeared reluctant to pursue the implementation of the 1991 Water Accord in letter and spirit, hence it must ensure to release the water to Sindh as per its provisions adding that Sindh had already registered its reservations in this regard.

Claiming that the centre was obstructing flow of water to Sindh besides denying it adequate electricity and gas, she accused the federal government of pursuing its hidden agenda adding that the people of Sindh would resist any such moves both in the elected houses and streets.

The senator stressed over the federal government and the ISRA to evolve a policy based on authentic facts and figures of requirement and demand.

They would also have to incorporate Sindh’s recommendation in the policy, she stressed.