ISLAMABAD - World Food Programme (WFP) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to address malnutrition in deprived pockets under the title '1000 days partnership against malnutrition.'

Finbarr Curran, Country Director WFP and Omar Hamid Khan, Secretary BISP signed the MoU in the presence of United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David M Beasley and BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon on Tuesday at PM Office.

The MoU for 2018-2022 is aligned with WFP's strategic objectives in support of Pakistan's own development strategies -Pakistan's vision 2025 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The key objectives of the MoU include improvement in education enrolment through revitalizing the school meal system, to improve emergency preparedness response mechanism, to enable the social protection of Pakistan more nutrition sensitive by working on Nutrition Conditionality Programme and to nurture public private partnership to ensure long-term sustainability of the programme. The WFP executive director appreciated the role of BISP in context to its contribution in the education, poverty reduction and women issues.

David M Beasley also ensured his organizational support and facilitation in this sector, with the hope of further strengthening the initiatives taken by the government of Pakistan.

Later, during the meeting with WFP executive director called on Prime Minister Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The PM said that Pakistan has long association with WFP and enjoys unique donor recipient status at WFP.

"Pakistan is WFP's largest host government donor in the world and is paying $50 million to the current Protracted Relief and Recovery Operations (PRRO)," the prime minister added.

The prime minister felicitated the executive director and appreciated the efforts being done by WFP to achieve its overarching objectives worldwide.

The prime minister also appreciated the role of WFP in Pakistan for being the leading humanitarian organization for fighting hunger, delivering food assistance and working to improve nutrition and build resilience.