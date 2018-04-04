Share:

SIALKOT-A woman and her young son were mysteriously found murdered in the courtyard of their house in Daska city's congested Younasabad locality here on Tuesday.

Police said that some unknown accused brutally killed Majeeda Bibi (52) and her son Abdul Waheed (23) with repeated attacks of sharp-edged knives and also with shooting bullets. Later, the accused fled away after locking the house door outside.

Some local people saw the blood oozing out the door and they informed the police. Daska City police shifted dead bodies to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

On the other side, some unknown armed accused forcibly kidnapped a young person Usman Shabir from Daska city. The abducted youth was the nephew of Daska municipality's two councilors Mian Ashraf and Muzaffar Iqbal.

Meanwhile, some unknown accused abducted local labourer Aman Ashraf's wife Aneela from her house in Hajipura, Daska city. Police have registered two separate cases with no arrest or recovery.

VISIT: General Officer Commanding (GoC) Sialkot Cantt Maj-Gen Muhammad Raza Jalil visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

He discussed the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting held at SCCI here.

On the occasion, the SCCI officials gave detailed briefing about the achievements, targets, goals and future plans of Sialkot exporters. They said that Sialkot exporters were playing pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of US $ 2 billion annually.

FAKE FACTORY UNEARTHED: A police team raided a factory near Motra-Daska and unearthed illegal production of the footballs with fake design and trademark. Accused Afzal and other labourers fled away from the scene. Motra police have registered a fraud case (No 191/2018) under sections 420, 468 and 471 PPC and 66-A Copy Right Act on the report of a Denmark-based company's representative.