Share:

rawalpindi-All the arrangements have been completed to observe the 39th death anniversary of former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan People’s Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Jinnah Park (Old jail)on April 04.

Talking to APP, President PPP city chapter Baber Khan Jadoon said that Qu’ran Khawani will be held at 10 a.m. and ‘Dua’ will be offered at 1.pm.

The PPP Punjab and local leadership will attend the ceremony and highlight the achievements of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who struggled for the democracy in the country and sacrificed his life for the people of Pakistan.