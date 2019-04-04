Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad’s residents would get rid from water crises as there is enough water in Simly and Khanpur dams to meet the summer requirement of the federal capital. Director Water Supply Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Nasir Jamil But on Wednesday said that water level in Simly dam was now 2298 MSL while Khanpur dam was at its full level of 1985 MSL.

He further said that MCI Water Directorate was receiving 24 million gallons per day from Simly dam.

He said that the MCI had started maintenance of damaged supply lines which will be completed within 15 days and after its completion, the directorate will get 34 million gallons water per day from the Simly dam.