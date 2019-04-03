Share:

LAHORE - City police on Wednesday claimed they arrested at least 184 suspects of 80 different gangs during a crackdown in March. The police also recovered looted cash and valuables worth Rs18 million from the arrested bandits. “During grand operation against illegal weapons, Lahore Police arrested 526 criminals and recovered 47 rifles, 12 Kalashnikovs, 18 guns, 442 revolvers and pistols and more than 4,183 bullets from their possession,” a police spokesman said. All divisional SPs were given special tasks to arrest criminals involved in heinous crimes, he added. In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir said that the police were using latest technology to track down most wanted suspects. Special teams have been constituted to arrest proclaimed offenders particularly drug peddlers.

involved in selling narcotics to students around educational institutions.

Also, the police during its drive against narcotics seized 5-kg heroin, 382-kg charas, and 2-kg opium. The police also seized 4961 liters of liquor from the bootleggers during the same period. Similarly, city police arrested 172 suspects during crackdown on brothels. At least 1,706 suspects were arrested for violating the ban on one-wheeling, kite-flying, aerial firing, and Loudspeaker Act.