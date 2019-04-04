Share:

More than 10 children were abused in a day during the year 2018 across Pakistan, a recent report by the NGO Sahil has revealed.

In its annual report on child sexual abuse titled ‘Cruel Numbers 2018’, Sahil found an alarming total of 3,832 child abuse cases, an 11 per cent increase in the number of reported across the country in 2018. In 2017, there were 3,445 cases of sexual abuse.

Of the total cases reported, statistics showed that 2,094 were boys while 1,738 girls were reported abused.

The report adds, the total figure of 3,832 crimes against children includes 923 reported cases of abduction, 452 of missing children, 537 cases of rape, 589 cases of sodomy, 282 of gang sodomy, 345 of attempted rape and 130 cases of child marriages.

63 per cent of cases reported were from Punjab province, 27 per cent from Sindh province, four per cent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three per cent from Islamabad and two per cent from Balochistan respectively.

Thirty-four cases of abuse were reported from Azad Jammu and Kashmir while six cases were reported from Gilgit Baltistan.

The most reported number of sexual abuse cases, 235 were reported from Rawalpindi district. This is followed by 192 from Multan, 172 from Faisalabad, 158 from Vehari, 148 from Lahore, 144 from Kasur and Khairpur, 137 from Sheikhpura, 130 from Islamabad and 115 from Sialkot.