ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army Wednesday announced promotion of 40 of its brigadiers to the rank of major general.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, those promoted to the rank of major general include 11 brigadiers from Pakistan Army’s Medical Corps.

The approval for the promotions was given by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at an army promotion board meeting held at the GHQ in Rawalpindi. Those promoted include Brigadier Zafar Iqbal Marwat, Brigadier Shakir Ullah Khattak, Brigadier Muhammad Avais Dastgir, Brigadier Amir Naveed, Brigadier Mohammad Ejaz Mirza, Brigadier Tabassum Habib, Brigadier Muhammad Shuja Anwar, Brigadier Dilawar Khan, Brigadier Sarfraz Ahmad, Brigadier Asif Mahmood Goraya, Brigadier Kamal Azfar, Brigadier Muhammad Ali Khan, Brigadier Muhammad Kashif Azad, Brigadier Majid Jahangir, Brigadier Azhar Waqas, Brigadier Akif Iqbal, Brigadier Omer Ahmed Bokhari, Brigadier Muhammad Ahsan Khattak, Brigadier Inayat Hussain, Brigadier Adil Yamin, Brigadier Muhammad Hasan Khattak, Brigadier Muhammad Aamir Majeed, Brigadier Syed Imdad Hussain Shah, Brigadier Muhammad Aamer Najam, Brigadier Muhammad Aqeel, Brigadier Kamran Ahmed Satti, Brigadier Kashif Zafar, Brigadier Khurram Anwar Qadri and Brigadier Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Those approved from Army Medical Corps include Brigadier Muhammad Aleem, Brigadier Ahsan Altaf, Brigadier Sayed Nusrat Raza, Brigadier Karamat Hussain Shah Bokhari, Brigadier Farrukh Saeed, Brigadier Qudrat Ullah Malik, Brigadier Aamer Ikram, Brigadier Shahid Hameed Chaudhry, Brigadier Muhammad Qasim Butt, Brigadier Farhan Tuyyab, and Brigadier Muhammad Afsheen Iqbal.