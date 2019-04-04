Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) Programme has planned to launch “SME-lending facility” to offer subsidized business loans to young entrepreneurs for running their own businesses to become economically strong and self-sufficient.

According to an official, “It has been for the first time in the national history, clean lending facility would be offered to borrowers up to Rs500.000, whereas subsidized loans would be offered to other borrowers from Rs 0.5-1million and 1-25 Million.”

He said that in the first category, there will be no guarantee required for taking loan as only personal guarantee would be enough.

He said in other 2 categories, PMYA would provide subsidy to the borrowers by sharing their half of the interest rate.