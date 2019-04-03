Share:

I wish to draw the attention to the Muslims through your reputed newspaper towards an extremely important issue. Muslims of today are the biggest obstacle towards non-Muslims accepting Islam.

I regret to point out that we have forgotten our identity as ambassadors of the most beautiful religion in the world. We have forgotten lessons of our holy prophet (S.A.W.W.).

Sadly, the mosques are getting smaller while bars and clubs are expanding. We think that money is power but we forgot that Allah is the one who has power over all. This situation requires a quick remedy. Islamic education must be included in our syllabus from pre-primary to graduate level I suppose. This will allow us to prove ourselves as a practicing Muslim and open a corridor for the non-Muslims to enter the fold of Islam.

MUKARRAM KHAN,

Karachi, March 12.