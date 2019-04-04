Share:

CHANDIGARH (AA) - Air pollution in India contributed to over 1.2 million deaths in 2017, a new study has found.

The study “State of Global Air 2019” released by the U.S.-based Health Effects Institute (HEI) produces latest information on air quality and health for countries around the globe. “In India, air pollution is the 3rd highest cause of death among all health risks, ranking just above smoking; each year, more people globally die from air pollution related disease than from road traffic injuries or malaria,” local daily The Hindu reported, citing the report. India and China together were responsible for “over half of the total global attributable deaths, with each country facing over 1.2 million deaths from all air pollution in 2017,” according to the daily. Commenting on the report, Robert O’Keefe, vice president of Health Effects Institute.