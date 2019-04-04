Share:

Belgium hold on to spearhead the latest FIFA rankings released Thursday while England rise to fourth place, overtaking World Cup finalists Croatia.

The top three positions are unchanged with World Cup winners France in second ahead of Brazil.

England move up one place supported by convincing Euro 2020 qualifier wins against the Czech Republic and Montenegro last month while Croatia, who reached the 2018 World Cup final before losing to France, retreat one place to fifth.

Germany are making progress in rebuilding following their humiliating exit from the 2018 World Cup after the group phase, moving up three spots to 13th place, backed by their victory over the Netherlands in the Euro qualifiers last month.